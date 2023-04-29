Police are the scene of a crash in Caledon Saturday morning that sent two people to hospital.

It happened on Highway 10 between King Street and County Road 9 and Olde Base Line Road and County Road 12.

Peel paramedics told CP24 that two adult males were transported to hospital in stable condition following the crash.

The highway is closed in both directions as an investigation gets underway, Caledon OPP said in a tweet.

No other information about the collision has been released.