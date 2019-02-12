

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A collision in the city’s east end this afternoon ultimately led to an assault and stabbing, Toronto police say.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near Danforth and Glebemount avenues at around 2:30 p.m.

While no injuries were reported in the crash, violence broke out when a photo was taken of the licence plate of one of the vehicles involved.

Police say the two drivers got out of their respective cars to exchange insurance information when one of the drivers snapped a photo of the other vehicle’s licence plate.

The passengers of that car, who were angry that the driver took the photo of their plate, began to assault the driver and a witness that got involved in the dispute, according to investigators.

At one point, the witness was stabbed, police say.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspects fled the scene in what has been described as a black Range Rover. Police have not released any suspect descriptions.