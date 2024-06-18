Crash in Etobicoke leaves 1 driver dead: police
Published Tuesday, June 18, 2024 11:47AM EDT
One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Etobicoke on Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred shortly after 10 a.m. near Albion Road and Highway 427.
Police the male driver of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene.
Albion Road is closed in both directions west of Hwy. 427 and police are urging motorists to avoid the area.