The driver of a vehicle that rolled over in midtown Toronto Friday evening who was left with serious injuries was impaired, police say.

It happened at Yonge and Balliol streets, just south of Davisville Avenue, police tweeted just after 9 p.m.

Police said the woman was initially trapped in the vehicle, but firefighters were eventually able to extricate her.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the driver was transported to a trauma centre for treatment of her injuries, which they say are serious.

Police added that the woman has been placed under arrest for alleged impaired driving.

Balliol Street towards Yonge is closed as a result of an investigation.