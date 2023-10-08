One person was seriously injured in a collision involving a transit bus in Brampton early Sunday.

It happened at Bramalea Road and Central Park Drive at around 7:40 a.m.

Images from the scene showed a sedan with extensive front-end damage while a Brampton Transit bus had some damage on its left side toward the rear.

One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries following the collision, Peel Regional police said.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash.