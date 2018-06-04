

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Ornge Air Ambulance says it is responding to a crash near Prescott, Ont. involving a passenger bus carrying at least 30 passengers.

The collision occurred on Highway 401, just west of the town.

A spokesperson for Ornge told CP24 an Ottawa-based helicopter and a Toronto-based helicopter have been dispatched to the scene.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

More to come…