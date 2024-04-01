Eight people were taken to hospital following a serious collision involving a minivan and horse and buggy in Dufferin County on Sunday.

The collision occurred on County Road 9 in Melancthon, near Shelburne, on Sunday night.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the eight passengers of the buggy were taken to hospital for treatment but their current condition is not known.

“Two horses escaped after the collision and are now safe in a local farmer's barn,” the OPP said in a post on social media.

The area was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.