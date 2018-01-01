

The Canadian Press





LEAMINGTON, Ont. -- Police in Leamington, Ont., say one person has died and five others were sent to hospital after a taxi and a van collided on New Year's Eve.

Ontario Provincial Police say the van, which was carrying only its driver, and the taxi, which was occupied by a driver and four passengers, crashed head-on at about 8 p.m.

They didn't say which vehicle the deceased was in.

They say all of the survivors were taken to hospital for injuries that ranged from minor to serious.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to come forward.