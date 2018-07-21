Crash on Hwy. 403 in Mississauga leaves one female dead
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 12:38PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 21, 2018 12:49PM EDT
One female is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga.
It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Highway 407.
Peel paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was rushed to hospital with “moderate injuries.”
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the deceased was the female driver of the vehicle.
Police have closed the westbound lanes of Highway 403 at Winston Churchill Boulevard.
Investigators are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the crash.