

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One female is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Mississauga.

It happened in the westbound lanes of the highway near Highway 407.

Peel paramedics say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was rushed to hospital with “moderate injuries.”

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the deceased was the female driver of the vehicle.

Police have closed the westbound lanes of Highway 403 at Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Investigators are continuing to probe the circumstances surrounding the crash.