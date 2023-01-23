More commuters across the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area now have a simpler way to pay for their fare – with their credit card.

Beginning on Monday, riders on Durham Region Transit, York Regional Transit, Burlington Transit and Hamilton Street Railway (HSR) can tap a credit card to pay for their ride.

Travellers can pay with their credit card, or a credit card loaded on a smartphone or smartwatch, at any PRESTO machine.

Credit card tapping began with a successful Union Pearson Express pilot in 2021 that was followed by an expansion on GO Transit, Brampton Transit, MiWay and Oakville Transit in August.

Collectively, 518,475 commuters have used their credit cards to pay for their rides across these transit systems as of Jan. 11.

“Every day, more riders are tapping their credit cards on agencies where this is already available, and we are excited to be expanding this functionality to Durham, York, Burlington and Hamilton,” Barclay Hancock, Chief Payments Officer of Metrolinx, said.

Next, the province is looking to expand the credit card payment system to the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) along with introducing a debit tapping option at all transit agencies in the GTHA.

The TTC told CTV News Toronto they are hoping to roll out the feature “soon.”