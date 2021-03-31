Fire crews doused flames seen sprouting from a cell phone tower that sits near Highway 401 in Scarborough, prompting multiple temporary lane closures in the area in case of a collapse.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, police and fire crews were called to the tower, off of Midland Avenue at the 401, where flames were seen coming from its top.

Firefighters called Toronto Hydro to cut power to the structure and began spraying it.

The grass and other assorted rubbish around the tower’s base also caught fire.

Police say Midland Avenue, the Kennedy Road ramps to Highway 401, and all but one lane of the eastbound 401 were closed to give enough clearance around the structure should it topple over.

By about 7:30 a.m., OPP officers at the scene said the tower was no longer burning and lanes on the 401 reopened.