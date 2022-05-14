Crews battle four-alarm house fire in Rexdale that sent 2 people to hospital
Published Saturday, May 14, 2022 3:03PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 14, 2022 3:48PM EDT
Two people have been rushed to the hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Rexdale Saturday afternoon.
Crews responded to reports of a residence fully engulfed on Clearbrook Circle, west of Islington Avenue, around 2:15 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said they transported two people from the scene, including a man in his 40s in serious condition.
There is no word on the condition of the other patient.
The fire spread into another home, officials said. It was initially a two-alarm fire but later escalated to four alarms.
The cause and origin of the blaze are unknown.
Roads in the area are closed as crews continue to battle the fire.