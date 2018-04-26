

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto Fire says they are battling a three-alarm blaze at a town house in the city’s east end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen and Sumach streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of visible flames and black smoke tearing through the home.

Seventeen fire trucks and 65 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, Toronto Fire Captain Adrian Ratushniak told CP24.

“Fire crews are continuing to find the hot spots in the area as the fire continues to show in the roof area,” he said.

One firefighter is being treated for a leg injury sustained while responding to the blaze, Toronto Paramedics said.

“In the course of fighting the fire one of the firefighters sustained a leg injury,” Ratushniak said. “Right now he is in the hands of Toronto Paramedics. Right now I have not heard if he has been transported or not.”

No other injuries have been reported.

Ratushniak said Toronto Fire will remain in the area for “several hours.”

Roads have been blocked off in the area as crews battle the blaze.