

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto Fire says they are battling a three-alarm blaze at a town house on Queen Street East.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen and Sumach streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of visible flames and black smoke tearing through the home.

About 20 fire trucks and 65 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, Toronto Fire Captain Adrian Ratushniak told CP24.

“Fire crews are continuing to find the hot spots in the area as the fire continues to show in the roof area,” he said.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said a primary search of the building was completed and there is “no indication” that anyone was inside.

Pegg said it is no longer safe for firefighters to enter the building as the smoke is too heavy.

One firefighter was being treated by Toronto Paramedics for a leg injury sustained while responding to the blaze but Pegg said he was later given the all clear.

No other injuries have been reported.

Ratushniak said Toronto Fire will remain in the area for “several hours.”

Roads have been blocked off and transit has been suspended in the area as crews battle the blaze.