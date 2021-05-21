Fire crews battled a three-alarm blaze after a fire broke out at a tissue factory on Weston Road.

Firefighters were called to Irving Tissue on Weston Road near Jane Street at around 4 p.m.

Toronto Fire said heavy rolls of paper are burning and there is a little visibility inside the plant.

The building has been evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far.

One firefighter was initially missing but crews found him and got out of the building.