

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Crews remained on fire watch early Sunday morning following a two-alarm blaze at a Rexdale auto repair garage.

Toronto Fire says that it was initially dispatched to the building on Albion Road near Highway 27 at around 12:45 a.m. after a passerby notice the fire and heard explosions coming from the property.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke at the rear of the building upon arrival and then determined that a vehicle was on fire inside the premises, Toronto Fire says.

The fire was put out a short time later, however two fire trucks remained on scene overnight as a precaution.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.