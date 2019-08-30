

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a highrise in Scarborough.

The blaze broke out on the 14th floor of a building on Bridletowne Circle, located near Finch and Warden avenues, at around 1:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire says heavy smoke has been reported in the stairwell and crews are still actively fighting the flames.

It is unclear is anyone has been injured and the cause of the fire is still unknown.