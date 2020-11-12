Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a house under construction in Vaughan.

Vaughan Fire Deputy Chief Mike Doyle said fire crews were called to a residence on Greenbrooke Drive, in the area of Weston and Teston roads.

Doyle said there were construction workers on the site, but there are no reported injuries at this time.

A plume of smoke could be seen from kilometres away.

The cause of the fire is unknown.