Crews battle two-alarm house fire in Vaughan
Fire crews are battling a blaze at a home in Vaughan. (Chopper 24)
Published Thursday, November 12, 2020 3:50PM EST
Firefighters are battling a two-alarm blaze that broke out at a house under construction in Vaughan.
Vaughan Fire Deputy Chief Mike Doyle said fire crews were called to a residence on Greenbrooke Drive, in the area of Weston and Teston roads.
Doyle said there were construction workers on the site, but there are no reported injuries at this time.
A plume of smoke could be seen from kilometres away.
The cause of the fire is unknown.