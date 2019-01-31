

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are battling a large, three-alarm blaze at a major recreation centre in Scarborough.

Toronto Fire crews were called to the scene at around 4:45 p.m. and arrived to find visible smoke and flames at the building.

Images sent to CP24 from a viewer at the scene showed heavy smoke coming off the roof of the Agincourt Recreation Centre on Glen Watford Drive.

“It appears to be a fire in the mechanical room. What exactly is burning we’re not sure yet,” District Fire Chief Stephan Powell told CP24.

Toronto police said the fire started in the pool area at the recreation centre. There’s no indication so far that hazardous chemicals are involved, but Powell said firefighters are prepared for that possibility.

“Swimming pools and skating rinks carry all sorts of chemicals. At this point we don’t know what’s burning,” Powell said.

He said the frigid temperatures today also pose a challenge in fighting the blaze.

“This time of year with these temperatures it’s always a concern,” Powell said. “Water freezes, people can slip – it’s definitely a concern for our firefighters.”

Bathers still in their swimsuits could be seen outside the centre trying to stay warm.

Powell said TTC buses are being brought in to shelter firefighters in rotation.

While the fire was originally called in as a one-alarm event, it quickly escalated to a three-alarm call.

“It escalated quickly because it’s a full-blown working fire,” Powell told CP24.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

According to city spokesperson Brad Ross, the recreation centre is one of the busiest in the city, with nearly 3,000 registrations for more than 400 courses, in addition to drop-in programs.

Ross said the full impact on city recreation programs in the area is not yet known.