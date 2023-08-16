Crews are working to douse a three-alarm fire at a bus depot in southeast Oshawa.

The fire broke out shortly before 5 a.m. at a Durham Region Transit building at 710 Raleigh Ave., which is east of Farewell Street and south of Highway 401.

As a result, Farewell Street is currently closed south of Bloor Street to Wentworth Street and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Commuters should also note that a number of us routes have been impacted by the fire.

#DRTNews update 2: Service updates Effective August 16, 2023. The following routes are cancelled today:

• 103

• 112

• 211

• 222

• 291

• 409

• 411

• 423

• 502

• 920

Updates to follow. — Durham Region Transit (@Durham_Transit) August 16, 2023

More to come. This is a developing story.

Crews continue firefighting operations at the 3 alarm fire at 710 Raleigh Ave Durham Region Transit - Operations Depot. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/O3h4DboLYs

— Oshawa Fire Services (@OshawaFire) August 16, 2023