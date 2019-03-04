

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One of two people pulled from a burning building at Bathurst and Richmond streets this morning has died of their injuries in hospital.

“I’m sad to report that we’ve just received confirmation that one of the two people removed from the building this morning has died as a result of their injuries,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told reporters.

Pegg provided the update as Toronto Fire crews continued their efforts to contain the spread of the difficult five-alarm fire that broke out early Monday.

Crews were called to 160 Bathurst Street, south of Richmond Street West, just before 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and visible flames.

Two people were rescued from the basement by firefighters and then rushed to hospital by paramedics. One of them was in critical condition while the other was in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said. There is no information about the age or gender of either person.

Pegg said the family of the person who died has been notified.

According to Toronto Fire, the blaze spread through the roof to neighbouring buildings.

“Crews are having a tough time. This is a difficult fire,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 at the scene. “There is a heavy volume of fire inside and you can see by the design and location of the building, there are exposure buildings on either side.

“Our crews were focused immediately of course on locating and removing the victims. Now that they’re out obviously our efforts are on controlling the fire and preventing the spread.”

Heavy, thick smoke could be seen billowing from the building as firefighters worked to contain the blaze from aerial ladders. While firefighters initially entered the building to combat the flames, they were ordered to retreat because of the dangerous conditions

“The flames were very very intense. It escalated and grew very very quickly. That’s why you heard our incident commanders declare ‘urgent urgent urgent.’ That’s an indication to our crews inside that conditions are no longer safe inside. They wanted them out,” Pegg said.

He added that the adjoining buildings downtown pose a challenge for firefighters as flames can easily spread.

“When we’re in the downtown core like this and in an urban environment where the exposures are so tight, it becomes a real challenge for us,” Pegg said.

The cold conditions are also posing a challenge for freighters as their breathing apparatuses are freezing, forcing them to take breaks so that the equipment can thaw out.

Pegg said crews are also responding to a number of buildings in the area where residents are reporting the smell of heavy smoke.

Toronto Fire is advising people to avoid the area if they don’t need to be there. Pegg said hydro is being shut down to parts of the area because of the fire and some nearby residents could experience power outages.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. Toronto Fire investigators are attending the scene and the Office of the Fire Marshall has been notified as well.

Bathurst Street is closed both ways between Richmond and Queen streets as crews deal with the fire.

TTC service is also diverting around the area.