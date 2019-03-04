

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are currently battling a five-alarm fire that broke out at a basement apartment downtown early Monday.

The fire started at a unit at 160 Bathurst Street, just south of Richmond Street West just before 5:30 a.m.

Two people were rescued from the basement by firefighters. One of them is in critical condition while the other is in serious condition, Toronto paramedic Services said.

Some 13 trucks and 50 firefighters are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Bathurst Street is closed both ways between Richmond and Queen streets as crews deal with the fire.

TTC service is also diverting around the area.