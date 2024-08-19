Thick black smoke is blanketing an area above Barrie, Ont. after a fire broke out at a recycling facility on Monday.

Barrie Fire told CTV News that crews were called to the area of Ferndale Drive North and Tiffin Street just before noon.

Officials say that several garbage trucks are on fire, resulting in the heavy black smoke observed in the area.

Road closures are in effect.

More to come.

With files from CTV News Barrie