

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are working hard to tackle a four-alarm fire that broke out at a commercial building in Chinatown this morning.

Firefighters responded shortly before 10 a.m. after a fire broke out on the second floor of the building at Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street.

At around 11:30 a.m., Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said crews have switched to a defensive strategy due to thick smoke and high heat inside the building.

“That is a result of some excessively unsafe conditions in the building,” Pegg told CP24 at the scene

He said firefighters were moving from inside the building to fight the fire from the outside.

“The transition from offensive to defensive indicates that there is a significant volume of fire that we’re dealing with and it deems that generally speaking, the structure inside the building has been deemed to be unsafe.

Toronto Fire said that 17 trucks and 65 firefighters were at the scene. The initial call was for a two-alarm fire, but by 12:30 p.m. the call had been upgraded to a four-alarm incident.

“It’s still very much an active firefight. Crews are working very hard,”Pegg said earlier Wednesday.

One firefighter was checked over by paramedics, as a precaution, but was deemed to be alright.

Firefighters could be seen climbing up to the roof of the building at the scene.

“We’re attempting to make access holes in the roof and vent some of the heat and smoke,” Pegg said.

TTC crews gave removed overhead streetcar wires so that more aerial trucks can be brought in to combat the fire.

It’s not yet clear how the fire started or what’s inside the building. A hazardous materials team is at the scene as a precaution.

Pegg said thick smoke inside the building is making it difficult for crews to locate the seat of the fire.

In addition to the heat and smoke, Pegg said the freezing rain is making it challenging for crews to tackle the fire due to slips.

“The volume of ice and snow that’s on the street and on the road is hampering our ability to respond,” Pegg said.

He said the freezing rain is coating ladders and aerial equipment in ice.

Spadina Avenue is blocked in both directions at St. Andrew’s Street and Dundas Street is blocked between Spadina Avenue and Kensington Avenue as a result of the fire.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the building when the fire started.