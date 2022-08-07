Fire crews are battling a large barn fire in Essa Township.

Emergency crews were called to County Road 27, south of 20th Sideroad, at 3:45 p.m. on Sunday after a fire broke out.

Firefighters from New Tecumseth, Innisfil, Barrie and Springwater were also dispatched to help put out the flames.

A photo tweeted by Ontario Provincial Police shows visible flames and black smoke billowing from the structure.

According to Barrie Fire, some farm animals were still inside the barn when they received the call.

There are no reported injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is unknown.

County Road 27 is closed between Innisfil Beach Road and 20th Sideroad.

- with files from CTV News Barrie