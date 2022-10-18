Crews are battling a large fire at a rubber plant in Brantford.

The city’s fire department has told CTV News they are at the scene of a blaze at North West Rubber Ltd. on Henry Street.

Photos from the scene show heavy fire and a large plume of smoke billowing from the plant.

Brantford Fire Services said all crews are responding to the blaze along with aerial from other counties.

Meanwhile, police are redirecting traffic in the area and have asked the public to stay away.

Police said there were employees at the building when the fire broke out, but no injuries had been reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.

- with files from CTV News Kitchener