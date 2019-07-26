Crews battling scrap metal yard fire in Brampton
Smoke is seen at a scrap metal yard in Brampton on July 26, 2019. (Peel Regional Police)
Chris Herhalt , CP24.com
Published Friday, July 26, 2019 7:13PM EDT
No one is injured after a fire broke out at a Brampton scrap metal yard on Friday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a stretch of Intermodal Drive just north of Highway 407 at 6:11 p.m. for a report of a fire.
They arrived to find the scrap metal yard enveloped in thick smoke.
Peel Regional Police say a number of buildings were evacuated and firefighters had the blaze contained.
No injuries have been reported.
Intermodal Drive is closed between units 815 and 980 to allow for cleanup.