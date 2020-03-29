

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at a rug store in The Kingsway neighbourhood.

The blaze broke out at Kingsway Persian Rugs on Dundas Street west of Prince Edward Drive just before 5 a.m.

Toronto Fire says that they were first dispatched to the area for reports of smoke in a second floor apartment. They then encountered flames coming from the east side of the building upon arrival.

At one point the call was upgraded to a four-alarm response after a firefighter went missing but they have since been located unharmed.

Toronto Fire says that the flames are currently hitting high voltage hydro lines above the building, which has led to some safety concerns.

Firefighters have been told to move back at the north side of the building.

More to come…