Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at an industrial building in Thorncliffe Park.

The fire broke out shortly after noon on Commercial Road in the area of Laird Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto Fire says crews encountered heavy smoke and fire when they arrived. The response escalated from a two-alarm to a three-alarm.

All occupants were safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time, Toronto Fire says.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.