Crews battling three-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Park
Large flames and heavy black smoke are seen during a three-alarm fire in Thorncliffe Park. (Submitted/Haneen.A)
Published Friday, June 14, 2024 1:19PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 14, 2024 1:19PM EDT
Crews are battling a three-alarm fire at an industrial building in Thorncliffe Park.
The fire broke out shortly after noon on Commercial Road in the area of Laird Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.
Toronto Fire says crews encountered heavy smoke and fire when they arrived. The response escalated from a two-alarm to a three-alarm.
All occupants were safely evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time, Toronto Fire says.
The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.