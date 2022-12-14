Crews are currently battling an early morning house fire in downtown Toronto.

The two-alarm fire broke out at a home in the area of Grange Avenue and Beverly Street at around 5:30 a.m., Toronto Police said.

People are currently being evacuated from nearby homes and shelter buses have been ordered to keep them warm.

Images from the scene showed heavy smoke and flames leaping from the building.

Firefighters could be seen tackling the flames from above.

There’s no word about possible injuries so far.

Neighbours told CP24 that the home has been vacant for some time, with no one seen coming or going for around a year.

Grange Avenue is currently blocked off to accommodate emergency vehicles, police said