Crews are battling a two-alarm fire in Scarborough.

Toronto Fire said they were called to a home on Beechgrove Drive, east of Kingston Road, at around 10:13 p.m.

Firefighters arrived and encountered heavy flames and smoke, prompting them to conduct an "exterior defensive fire attack."

"We're only applying as much water as we can from the outside and from aerial operations, so from a ladder above," Toronto Fire said, adding that

conditions were too dangerous to send a crew inside the home.

As of 11:15 p.m., the fire remains active, and crews continue to pour water on the home. Firefighters have not conducted primary and secondary searches of the house due to the conditions.

Toronto Fire said it is unclear if any occupants were at home when flames broke out.

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown.