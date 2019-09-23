

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are currently battling two separate industrial fires in the northwest corner of the city.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen in posts on social media from an area of Rexdale near Highway 27 and Steeles Avenue West at around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services said crews were responding to a number of tractor trailers on fire on industrial lands adjacent to CN rail tracks.

Toronto police said the blaze reportedly started on a carpet and engulfed one of the trailers.

At around 5:30 p.m., Toronto Fire said that the blaze was under control, but they would need to remain on-scene into the dark hours to battle hot spots.

"We're starting to de-escalate now," Platoon Chief Doug Harper told CP24 at the scene.

He said crews initially had difficulty accessing the area, but were eventually able to reach the blaze at around 4:04 p.m.

Three to four rail cars were impacted by the fire, but none of them was loaded with any hazardous goods.

"We can confirm currently there are no toxic chemicals on-board here," Harper said. "We have no hazardous goods, which is good news today. The contents were general combustibles. We had a lot of paper products, clothing, items of that nature."

He said crews would be bringing in equipment to take apart structures so that they can access the remaining flames.

"We might be here for quite some time. We have spot fires. In turn, it's going to be a very meticulous process. Crews need to take apart the contents," Harper said. "We're going to try and engage the property owner and bring heavy equipment to assist fire crews for disentangling the contents of these containers."

Trains are holding ion the area as crews battle the fire.

Second fire about 3 km away

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., crews responded to a second fire at Carrier and Westmore drives, about three kilometres south of the first fire.

Heavy smoke was seen billowing from the scene of the two-alarm fire.

No injuries have been reported in either fire.

It is not yet clear whether the two incidents are connected.