

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto Fire says a three-alarm fire at a town house on Queen St. East is under control.

"Our fire investigations team is on scene and is beginning to interview witnesses and commence the preliminary scene examination," Chief Matthew Pegg tweeted late Thursday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen and Sumach streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of visible flames and black smoke tearing through the home.

About 20 fire trucks and 65 firefighters were dispatched to the scene, Toronto Fire Captain Adrian Ratushniak told CP24.

“Fire crews are continuing to find the hot spots in the area as the fire continues to show in the roof area,” he said.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene, Pegg said there is “no indication” that anyone was inside.

Pegg said it is no longer safe for firefighters to enter the building as the smoke is too heavy.

One firefighter was being treated by Toronto Paramedics for a leg injury sustained while responding to the blaze but Pegg said he was later given the all clear.

No other injuries have been reported.

Pegg says crews will be on the scene overnight.

Roads were blocked off and transit disruptions were reported, as crews battled the blaze.