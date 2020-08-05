Emergency crews are continuing to search for a missing 30-year-old man who police said was swept away by rushing water into a pond in Richmond Hill last night.

Officers were called to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive and Frank Endean Road at around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a possible drowning.

When they arrived on scene, police located a 26-year-old Toronto man in a storm drain tunnel that was connected to a nearby pond.

Sgt. Andy Pattenden said the officers who were first on the scene acted quickly to rescue the 26-year-old by throwing him a rope and pulling him to safety.

After the man was rescued, police said he told officers that he had been with a friend in the storm tunnel system when the water levels started to quickly rise due to heavy rain.

The tunnel flooded and the current swept his friend into a nearby pond, the man told police.

"You may not think of mad-rushing water in Richmond Hill but from my understanding, the storm drain itself is about 10 feet high and at the peak of the storm rush it was about nine feet of water running from one pond to the other in the storm drain," Pattenden said.

"It was quite a bit of force and that force is what ended up pushing the 30-year-old from one side all the way through the storm drain… to the other side."

The missing man has been identified only as a 30-year-old resident of Richmond Hill.

Officers, along with members of the marine unit and local firefighters, searched for the man overnight and are continuing to scour the area this morning.

"It's still a very active scene. We have investigators as well that have one of our unmanned aerial vehicles up searching the scene for any signs of this missing man," Pattenden said on Wednesday morning.

“If there is anyone who may have seen anything here, who may have seen him not in this pond area, please contact us right away. Our efforts right now are focused on locating him possibly in the pond."

He said police may need to send in a dive team to search the pond.

"We remain very hopeful that we will find this person in good health, but obviously we have to be realistic here," Pattenden said. "Our efforts are really concentrated on the spot where we do believe he may be."