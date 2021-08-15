A fire at an Etobicoke apartment building has forced residents from their units and stopped traffic in the surrounding area.

The blaze broke out at 1050 The Queensway just west of Islington Avenue shortly after 2 p.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that the fire started on the balcony of one unit before spreading to several other units. Lots of heavy smoke could be seen in the area and firefighters are working to ventilate the building.

The Queensway has been closed off in both directions from Islington and St. Lawrence avenues. Police are asking drivers in the area to consider different routes.

Just before 4 p.m., Toronto police said that the fire had been extinguished. In total, three units were affected and Toronto paramedics are on scene assessing the occupants for smoke inhalation.

No injuries have been reported, Toronto Fire officials say.