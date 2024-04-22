At least one person sustained injuries following a two-alarm fire at a high-rise apartment building in the city’s downtown core on Monday morning, firefighters and paramedics confirm.

The fire broke out at a residential building on The Esplanade, near Jarvis Street, at around 4:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that the flames were contained to one unit and the fire has now been extinguished.

According to paramedics, one person suffered smoke inhalation and is receiving treatment.

A second person may have also been injured in the fire, paramedics said, but no information was provided about that person’s condition.

Crews remain on scene and are working to check other units and clear smoke from the building, Toronto Fire said.