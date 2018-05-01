

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are currently battling a three-alarm blaze at an auto shop in the city’s west end.

The fire broke at a business on Albion Road near Highway 27 at around 5:50 p.m.

Flames and smoke could be seen coming from two buildings and Toronto Fire said the roof of one building had collapsed into the garage.

An aerial view from Chopper 24 showed firefighters pumping large volumes of water onto the roof.

Vaughan Fire fighters have also been called in to help put out the fire.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.

It’s not yet clear how the blaze started.

Albiion Road has been closed both ways between Highway 27 and Silverstone Drive as crews battle the fire.