

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A male pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he became partially trapped underneath a streetcar in the city’s west end on Monday morning.

Police say the man was struck near The Queensway and Ellis Avenue at around 6:30 a.m.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 50s, was conscious and breathing as emergency crews worked to free him from underneath the TTC vehicle.

He was later transported to a trauma centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition, paramedics confirmed.

Service on the 501 streetcar was suspended and one westbound lane on The Queensway was closed for the police investigation.