Crews in Toronto, Vaughan work to extinguish series of grass fires along rail corridor
Crews in Toronto and Vaughan are responding to a series of grass fires along a rail corridor. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2024 5:43AM EDT
Crews in both Toronto and Vaughan are working to extinguish a series of grass fires along a railway line near Steeles Avenue.
The fires have been reported along a north-south railway line near Steeles Avenue and Highway 400, Keele and Steeles avenues, and Weston Road and Steeles Avenue.
Toronto Fire told CP24 that high winds have pushed the fire to different locations.
More to come…