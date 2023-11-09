Firefighters are on the scene of a large industrial fire at a commercial building in the city’s west end.

A spokesperson with Toronto Fire told CP24 that the blaze, which has now been upgraded to a four-alarm fire, broke out at chrome plating facility on Nashville Avenue, near Rogers and Weston roads.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were visible through the roof, which appears to have partially collapsed, officials said.

The building has been evacuated as firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze and no injuries have been reported.

According to Toronto Fire, the building has been difficult to access due to its close proximity to CP Rail tracks and all trains have been stopped to allow emergency crews to work in the area.

Nearby schools have been told to hold and secure due to the smoke and buses have been ordered to shelter people displaced by the fire.

Weston Road is currently closed from Black Creek Drive to Rogers Road.