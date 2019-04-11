

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Crews are currently on the scene of multiple explosions at automotive paint shop in Scarborough.

Toronto Fire says the explosions and subsequent fire occurred at a shop near Midland and Lawrence avenues shortly before 4 a.m.

Platoon Chief James Green told CP24 the explosions occurred in paint booth. The impact of the blast blew out some of the windows and doors of the building and caused “considerable damage” to the building.

Parts of the building have been “compromised,” green said, and in certain areas, the roof has come away from the bricks.

“The fire is still burning inside, probably in the paint booth… We can’t get to it with our hand lines from the outside. We are not going to go in the building. We are assuming that the time of day there is nobody in there,” Green said.

“We will eventually be able to do a primary search of the place but at this point we are assuming that there is no occupants, no injuries. We are just standing by trying to hit the fire from the outside.”

He noted that the sprinkler system is helping firefighters get the blaze under control and fire crews are augmented the sprinklers with pumper trucks.

The cause of the explosions has not yet been determined.

“The smoke has dropped considerably from when we first got here so we are being effective. We are going to ventilate now and see what we can see,” Green added.

A Toronto Fire Services investigator has been called in along with an investigator with the Office of the Fire Marshal.