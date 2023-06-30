Crews are on the scene of a fatal two-alarm fire at a home in Brampton this morning.

The blaze broke out at a residence in the area of Treeline Boulevard and Airport Road shortly before 10 a.m.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police confirmed that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

As of 10:45 a.m., the fire remained active, police confirmed.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.