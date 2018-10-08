

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Crews are working to stamp out multiple fires that broke out at a food processing facility in Brampton Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to a commercial building in the area of Tomken and Wilkinson roads just after 9:30 p.m. They arrived to find heavy black smoke billowing from the building.

“The fire department arrived on scene. They gained access to the building and located several small fires inside of the premises,” Peel police Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 at the scene.

Firefighters were able to stamp out most of the fires, but are still working to extinguish the rest.

“At the time of this incident, to the best of our knowledge, there were no employees inside, so at this point there are no injuries,” Mooken said.

Peel police said OPP have been notified as smoke from the fire could affect traffic on Highway 410.

There is no word so far on what caused the fire.