Crews on scene of house fire in North York
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a house fire in North York. (Michael Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 5:25AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 9, 2019 5:30AM EST
One person was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a house fire in North York this morning.
The fire broke out at a home on Conacher Drive, located near Steeles and Bayview avenues.
Heavy smoke was seen coming from the house early Wednesday morning and reports from the scene suggest that two residents had to be rescued from the roof.
The fire has now been knocked down.