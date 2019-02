CP24.com





A downtown side street has been closed after a large sinkhole opened up overnight, temporarily trapping a vehicle.

The hole formed on Court Street, near Church and King Streets, shortly after midnight.

Toronto police said a vehicle travelling on the roadway became trapped when the pavement collapsed, creating the four-foot deep sinkhole. The vehicle was later removed.

Reports from the scene suggest the hole was caused by a broken watermain.

Court Street has been closed in both directions, between Toronto Street and Church Street, while crews make repairs.