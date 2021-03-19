No injuries were reported following a two-alarm fire at church that has been converted into condos in Toronto’s High Park neighbourhood.

The fire broke out at a converted church on Sunnyside Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m.

According to Toronto Fire, crews arrived to find light smoke and the blaze was eventually upgraded to a two-alarm event.

"They mounted an interior attack, found fire inside, found fire outside. It extended to the roof area. It sounds like it was a lot. It was actually a fairly small fire but given the type of structure, the fire travels in voids and undisclosed spaces," Fire Capt. Douglas Cumming told CP24 at the scene.

"Once it gets into the roof area of a place like this we are in big trouble. But… these crews did a great job."

A fire investigator has been called in to probe the circumstances surrounding the fire.

No one was injured.