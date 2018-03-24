

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A three-alarm fire at a restaurant in Bloordale Village has been extinguished but crews remain on scene putting out hotspots.

The fire broke out inside the two-storey building on Bloor Street near Emerson Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. and quickly spread.

The fire was initially categorized as a two-alarm call; however it was upgraded to three alarms at around 7 p.m. The fire was then declared over at around 7:45 p.m.

Toronto Fire says that crews searched the entire building upon arrival at the scene and did not find anyone inside.

One of the employees at the South Indian Dosa Mahal Restaurant, which is located on the main floor of a neighbouring building, told CP24 that she believes the blaze may have started in the staircase to an upstairs apartment.

She said that she was working in the restaurant when a man ran inside and told her to get out.

“You couldn’t see anything. There was little debris floating everywhere and it was just pitch black,” Mercy Logan told CP24 at the scene. “We are just hoping everyone is OK.”

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as a portion of Bloor Street remains closed in the vicinity of the fire, police say.