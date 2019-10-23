

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A stretch of the subway system closed yesterday after a subway tunnel was punctured by a contractor is open this morning, the TTC confirms.

On Tuesday afternoon, the TTC said that a contractor was drilling for soil samples at street level near Lawrence Station when they accidentally punctured the top of the concrete tunnel.

The incident prompted the TTC to suspend subway service in both directions between Lawrence and St. Clair stations during the afternoon rush hour.

“Yesterday was a bad afternoon for our customers. We had to rush in upwards of 70 shuttle buses to try and move people around in the afternoon rush hour,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 on Wednesday morning.

Green said a portion of the line was shut down early on Tuesday night and crews went in overnight to repair the damage.

“The good news right now is overnight our crews went in, they were able to make a permanent repair to the tunnel liner,” Green added.

“They put a steel plate over the hole inside the tunnel and basically filled it with concrete.”

He said the issue will not be impacting subway service this morning.

“The early closure (last night) was essential to make sure we did a permanent repair,” he said.