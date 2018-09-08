

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Fire crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a downtown townhouse complex near Parkdale this morning.

The fire broke out at around 7 a.m. on Laidlaw Street, near Queen and Dufferin streets.

Toronto Fire told CP24 that crews are actively fighting the fire in the roof of one of the units.

The main body of the fire has been knocked down and crews are now monitoring the situation.

No injuries were reported.