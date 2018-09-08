Crews respond to fire at townhouse near Parkdale
Fire crews were called to a townhouse complex near Parkdale on Saturday morning.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, September 8, 2018 8:09AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 8, 2018 8:16AM EDT
Fire crews are at the scene of a two-alarm fire at a downtown townhouse complex near Parkdale this morning.
The fire broke out at around 7 a.m. on Laidlaw Street, near Queen and Dufferin streets.
Toronto Fire told CP24 that crews are actively fighting the fire in the roof of one of the units.
The main body of the fire has been knocked down and crews are now monitoring the situation.
No injuries were reported.