CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Crews respond to one-alarm fire at business in city's Bloorcourt neighbourhood
Crews were on the scene of a one-alarm fire at Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue early Monday morning.
Published Monday, June 8, 2020 5:39AM EDT
Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at a business in the city's Bloorcourt neighbourhood this morning.
The fire broke out at a store near Bloor Street and Ossington Avenue shortly after 3 a.m.
Toronto Fire says smoke was seen coming from the building when crews arrived.
The fire was quickly knocked down from the rear of the structure.
No injuries have been reported.
Fire investigators have been notified.